I created these to practice composition and lighting. Very little work went into the environment, I just added a few of my own assets to a scan off of sketchfab.
Check out the full uncropped images here: https://blenderartists.org/t/cinematic-render-practice/1315659
Sketchfab Credits:
“Southbank Undercroft Skatepark” (https://skfb.ly/6UY8y) by artfletch is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/).
