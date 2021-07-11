I created these to practice composition and lighting. Very little work went into the environment, I just added a few of my own assets to a scan off of sketchfab.

Check out the full uncropped images here: https://blenderartists.org/t/cinematic-render-practice/1315659

Sketchfab Credits:

“Southbank Undercroft Skatepark” (https://skfb.ly/6UY8y) by artfletch is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/).