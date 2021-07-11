Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sathwik Prabhu

A Really Simple Logo

Sathwik Prabhu
Sathwik Prabhu
  • Save
A Really Simple Logo red logo simple logo
Download color palette

Simple Logo concept. Hope you like it. If not, happy to recieve feedback 🙂

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Sathwik Prabhu
Sathwik Prabhu

More by Sathwik Prabhu

View profile
    • Like