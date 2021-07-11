Chris Sanders

Responsive Website Redesign

A home purchase happens in moments but lasts a lifetime. The goal for BHHS was to create an experience for agents to bridge the gap between them and home buyers/sellers with the ideal goal of becoming a "Forever Agent" from pre through post engagement. We designed a robust site experience with the concept of the agent guiding buyers and sells through the process but also providing them the option of creating their own journey within the site.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
User Interface Design, Interaction Design, Design Systems

