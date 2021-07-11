Responsive Website Redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A home purchase happens in moments but lasts a lifetime. The goal for BHHS was to create an experience for agents to bridge the gap between them and home buyers/sellers with the ideal goal of becoming a "Forever Agent" from pre through post engagement. We designed a robust site experience with the concept of the agent guiding buyers and sells through the process but also providing them the option of creating their own journey within the site.