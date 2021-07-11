3D Matte Cosmetic Tubes - 6 PSD Mockups Bundle

High-quality 3D Renders

6 PSD Mockups:

smart objects; organized and named layers; editable colors; separate shadow layer

Dimensions: 6000x5000px / 300dpi

Can be purchased here:

https://www.etsy.com/listing/1036027416/3d-matte-cosmetic-tubes-six-mockups?ref=shop_home_active_1

https://designbundles.net/tsvetelina-hristova/1465747-3d-matte-cosmetic-tubes-6-psd-mockups-files