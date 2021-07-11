Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Carmen Alicia Coto

Photography Book Collection #1 · Barthes

Photography Book Collection #1 · Barthes book cover design concept design editorial design graphic design
An iteration on my last shot of a WIP of a book collection about photography classics. This time is the book cover for Roland Barthes' book, Camera Lucida.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
