Ilya Perelman

Crown Point Design Responsive Logo

Crown Point Design Responsive Logo illustrator system logos responsive logo branding
Responsive logo for branding redesign of Crown Point Design,
a web design agency based in San Diego, CA.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
