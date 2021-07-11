Taimoor Nasir

Supreme Product Bot Onboarding

Taimoor Nasir
Taimoor Nasir
  • Save
Supreme Product Bot Onboarding illustration ui minimal uxdesign typography mobile ui design
Download color palette

This is an order placing and notifying bot onboarding screens for "Supreme marketplace" mobile app

Available for new projects

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ui.taimoor/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/taimoor-nasir/
Upwork: https://bit.ly/3y5JaUQ

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Taimoor Nasir
Taimoor Nasir

More by Taimoor Nasir

View profile
    • Like