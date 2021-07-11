Alphabet Logo Design Idea | Icon design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Alphabet Logo Design idea
More info please Contact me :
awibhatti@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +923124574090
Instagram: morvaridgraphics
Features & Specifications :
1. Full Editable & Scalable Logo with 100% Vector format
2. Available in .Ai Formats (CS & CC) and .eps illustrator 10
3. JPEG, PNG, PDF, PSD with HIGH RESOLUTION
4. RGB (digital) & CMYK (Printable) Colors Formats
5. Icon/Favicon READY!
6. Black & White Logo Version READY!
WE ARE AVAILABLE FOR CUSTOM PROJECT
JUST HIT ME UP!
Thank you! :)
Attribute:-
Professional | Minimal | Modern Minimalist | Unique | Premium | Clean | Fashion | Corporate Business | Line Art | Flat | Text | Creative | Branding | Versatile | Luxury | Clean