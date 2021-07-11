Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Awais Shafqat

Alphabet Logo Design Idea | Icon design

Awais Shafqat
Awais Shafqat
  • Save
Alphabet Logo Design Idea | Icon design design ui branding logo illustrator illustration icon flat brand logo brand identity minimal flat logo app icon design icon design minimalist logo modern logo logo design idea alphabet logo logo design
Download color palette

Alphabet Logo Design idea
More info please Contact me :
awibhatti@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +923124574090
Instagram: morvaridgraphics

Features & Specifications :
1. Full Editable & Scalable Logo with 100% Vector format
2. Available in .Ai Formats (CS & CC) and .eps illustrator 10
3. JPEG, PNG, PDF, PSD with HIGH RESOLUTION
4. RGB (digital) & CMYK (Printable) Colors Formats
5. Icon/Favicon READY!
6. Black & White Logo Version READY!

WE ARE AVAILABLE FOR CUSTOM PROJECT
JUST HIT ME UP!

Thank you! :)
Attribute:-
Professional | Minimal | Modern Minimalist | Unique | Premium | Clean | Fashion | Corporate Business | Line Art | Flat | Text | Creative | Branding | Versatile | Luxury | Clean

Awais Shafqat
Awais Shafqat

More by Awais Shafqat

View profile
    • Like