Here is my recent exploration design for alarm/reminder mockup. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thank you guys! have a nice day.❤️

Alarm | Reminder | Events all on the clock, so you know what's when just by a look. This time following a monochromatic color scheme. ⏰

