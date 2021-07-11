Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abhishek Agarwal

Alarm | Reminder

Abhishek Agarwal
Abhishek Agarwal
  • Save
Alarm | Reminder ui challenge ux user interface reminder mobile design monochromatic orange blue simple clean clock alarm ui modern graphic design figma design concept design hire freelance
Download color palette

Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for alarm/reminder mockup. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thank you guys! have a nice day.❤️

Alarm | Reminder | Events all on the clock, so you know what's when just by a look. This time following a monochromatic color scheme. ⏰
------------------------------
Don't forget to press (L)
Want to hire? Shoot your proposal to abhishekcse.602@gmail.com

Abhishek Agarwal
Abhishek Agarwal

More by Abhishek Agarwal

View profile
    • Like