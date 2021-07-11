Bianca

Skeuomorphic Audio Compressor

Skeuomorphic Audio Compressor skeuomorphism skeuomorphic adobe xd adobe vintage vector illustration graphic design audio
Essa é uma ideia de um compressor no estilo esqueumórfico para um hipotético plugin para DAW's.
This is an idea of a skeuomorphic-style compressor for a hypothetical plugin for DAW's.

