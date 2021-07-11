Bhargav Diyora

#11 Rent House finding App UI/UX design in figma

Bhargav Diyora
Bhargav Diyora
  • Save
#11 Rent House finding App UI/UX design in figma vector appdesign branding application uiux house finding rent house house uiux ui ux figma figmauiux figmadesign design
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers

Happy to share our another design, This time a App design for Rent House finding App.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

If you like it then press "L"

Thanks for watching ❤️

Bhargav Diyora
Bhargav Diyora

More by Bhargav Diyora

View profile
    • Like