Arup Sarkar

Website Design Template for E-Learning

Arup Sarkar
Arup Sarkar
  • Save
Website Design Template for E-Learning vector illustration design minimal uiux ux branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

I tried to design an e- learning website for kids where they can learn from any where they want at any time .

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Arup Sarkar
Arup Sarkar

More by Arup Sarkar

View profile
    • Like