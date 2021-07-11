Resume/CV Minimalist

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
About the Product
O V E R V I E W
Clean, Modern and Professional Resume and Letterhead design. Fully customizable easy to use and replace color & text.
H I G H L I G H T S
- 2 pages resume template ( A4 & US Letter ) with Bleed
- Compatibility with Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Word
- Well Layered & Organized everything is editable color/text
- 100% Scalable All Files
- 300DPI CMYK
- Ready to print
- Free font used
Need help? Send us an email or comment.
I N C L U D E D
- 06 Doc & Docx file in Word
- 01 instructional file - Help guide
F O N T
https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Montserrat
N O T E : The Mock-up and photos are not included.