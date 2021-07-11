Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Resume/CV Minimalist

Resume/CV Minimalist minimalist template resume
About the Product

O V E R V I E W

Clean, Modern and Professional Resume and Letterhead design. Fully customizable easy to use and replace color & text.

H I G H L I G H T S
- 2 pages resume template ( A4 & US Letter ) with Bleed
- Compatibility with Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Word
- Well Layered & Organized everything is editable color/text
- 100% Scalable All Files
- 300DPI CMYK
- Ready to print
- Free font used

Need help? Send us an email or comment.

I N C L U D E D
- 06 Doc & Docx file in Word
- 01 instructional file - Help guide

F O N T
https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Montserrat

N O T E : The Mock-up and photos are not included.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
