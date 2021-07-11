design by Taya

Dark mode for Task manager

Dark mode for Task manager
Task manager in dark mode.
Any task manager should be clean and strict. I've done it like this ⚫
You can use it with your work team and enjoy the simple design.

Program: Figma
Style: clean dark mode
I am ready for interesting similar projects!

