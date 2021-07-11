DarkLight

Hip Clothing Brand, Vault white

Hip Clothing Brand, Vault white branding logo
Jour #28
Hello à tous ! le défi du jour est "Hip Clothing Brand", du coup j'ai choisi de faire un logo qui représente untee-shirt ^^ il s'appellera Vault #dailylogochallenge #illustrator #Adobe #design #logo #day28 #dailylogo

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
