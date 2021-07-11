Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Phelipe Santos 🚀

Runa | Payroll permissions

Phelipe Santos 🚀
Phelipe Santos 🚀
Hire Me
  • Save
Runa | Payroll permissions web ui resource human rh violet purple mexico brazil
Download color palette

Interaction study between payroll system administration permissions that I did for Runa.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Phelipe Santos 🚀
Phelipe Santos 🚀
Welcome to my design portfolio
Hire Me

More by Phelipe Santos 🚀

View profile
    • Like