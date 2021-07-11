OA / Logo & Brand Identity

EG, 2021

Watch the full project on Behance: [ https://bit.ly/OA-Logo ]

OA / Logo Animation

YouTube: [ https://bit.ly/OA-Logo-Animation ]

Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done:

E-mail : omaraliproductions@gmail.com

-

WhatsApp : https://wa.me/201003840893

More Work : linktr.ee/omaraliabubaker

Behance : behance.net/omaraliabubaker