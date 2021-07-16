X-Games / FAQ & About Page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Some time ago we developed a project for gamers called X-Game. The platform provides an opportunity to participate in e-sports tournaments, follow the matches of your favorite teams and simply stay up to date with what is happening in the world of computer games.
