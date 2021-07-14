Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alex Herzog
Royal Design Studio

X-Games / E-Sports Platform for Gamers

Alex Herzog
Royal Design Studio
Alex Herzog for Royal Design Studio
X-Games / E-Sports Platform for Gamers live streams competitions challenge tournaments dota2 csgo fortnite collaboration home page web design website e-sport esports gaming landing game dark ui interface ux ui
Some time ago we developed a project for gamers called X-Game. The platform provides an opportunity to participate in e-sports tournaments, follow the matches of your favorite teams and simply stay up to date with what is happening in the world of computer games.

