Show-English redesign concept

Show-English redesign concept movie ux ui redesign website
Show-English is a service where you can learn languages with movies, serials and music. I haven't felt enjoy using the Show-English website, so I made this quick 1-evening-redesign for the main page. The current design you can see here:https://show-english.com/

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
