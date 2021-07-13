Alex Herzog
Royal Design Studio
TapRacks - UI Elements competitions store confirmation purchase modal copy text field prize reward level stats notice notifications ui components ui elements gaming game dashboad interface ux ui
A few months ago, I redesigned the TapRax platform. You can earn and receive various kinds of gift cards on the platform for a huge number of services, including Steam, Origin, and Playstation Store.

