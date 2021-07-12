Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Herzog
Royal Design Studio

TapRacks UI Components - Support Chat

Alex Herzog
Royal Design Studio
Alex Herzog for Royal Design Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
TapRacks UI Components - Support Chat communication messaging call center ux suggestions comment question ui components ui elements gaming game message messenger help chat bot support chat ui dashboad interface
Download color palette

A few months ago, I redesigned the TapRax platform. You can earn and receive various kinds of gift cards on the platform for a huge number of services, including Steam, Origin, and Playstation Store.

Check my Behance

Contact me in Telegram

Royal Design Studio
Royal Design Studio
Welcome to our design portfolio
Hire Us

More by Royal Design Studio

View profile
    • Like