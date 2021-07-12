Sander de Wekker

Kangaroo

Sander de Wekker
Sander de Wekker
  • Save
Kangaroo procreate design illustration dribbble adobeillustrator vector artwork art
Download color palette

How are you? Hope still healthy! I haven't posted anything for a while because I was trying out my new iPad. So cool, this design is also drawn on it in procreate. I actually wanted to work out the design in procreate, but haven't gotten that far with the app yet. So I just used old trusted illustrator. :)

Have a nice day!

Stay healthy & safe!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Sander de Wekker
Sander de Wekker
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sander de Wekker

View profile
    • Like