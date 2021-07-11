Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hannah Smith

Frida Flower

Hannah Smith
Hannah Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Frida Flower leaves texture salon collective frida beauty slow flower type typography illustration illustrator fort worth
Download color palette

This is part of a big set of merch designs I just finished up for Frida Beauty Collective !

Hannah Smith
Hannah Smith
Designer, Illustrator + just happy to be here.
Hire Me

More by Hannah Smith

View profile
    • Like