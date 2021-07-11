Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Slips

The Slips fishing summer fun outside adventures seafood shucking oysters boat fish crabs design summer retro illustration outdoors
Some Icons for The Slips- Located in Kinsale. Kinsale is located on Virginia’s historic Northern Neck peninsula. Nestled on the Yeocomico River.

Tucked into a protected and historic deep-water port on the Yeocomico River, The Slips is a country marina conveniently close to the Chesapeake Bay. With 90 slips, a clubhouse, and an engaging group of sailors & adventurers, the marina is a perfect base for exploring the Northern Neck and Chesapeake Bay.

