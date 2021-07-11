🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Some Icons for The Slips- Located in Kinsale. Kinsale is located on Virginia’s historic Northern Neck peninsula. Nestled on the Yeocomico River.
Tucked into a protected and historic deep-water port on the Yeocomico River, The Slips is a country marina conveniently close to the Chesapeake Bay. With 90 slips, a clubhouse, and an engaging group of sailors & adventurers, the marina is a perfect base for exploring the Northern Neck and Chesapeake Bay.