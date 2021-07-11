Hannah Smith

Frida Beauty Collective Cowgirl Mark

Hannah Smith
Hannah Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Frida Beauty Collective Cowgirl Mark texas apparel design texture western southwestern desert femme cowgirl icon mark illustration illustrator fort worth
Frida Beauty Collective Cowgirl Mark texas apparel design texture western southwestern desert femme cowgirl icon mark illustration illustrator fort worth
Download color palette
  1. FBCMark2_Dribbble.png
  2. FBCMark1_Dribbble.png

🤠🤠🤠

This is part of a big set of merch designs I just finished up for Frida Beauty Collective !

Hannah Smith
Hannah Smith
Designer, Illustrator + just happy to be here.
Hire Me

More by Hannah Smith

View profile
    • Like