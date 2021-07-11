Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith
Hannah Smith
Frida Beauty Collective Badge frida texture type warm femme desert southwestern western typography badge leaf palm sun salon collective beauty merch apparel design
A lil sun + palm spear shape to perfectly fit in this lil badge ☀️🌿

This is part of a big set of merch designs I just finished up for Frida Beauty Collective !

Hannah Smith
Hannah Smith
Designer, Illustrator + just happy to be here.
