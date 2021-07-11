Bisheshwor Bhatta

Congratulations, Messi & Argentina

Bisheshwor Bhatta
Bisheshwor Bhatta
  • Save
Congratulations, Messi & Argentina copa america blue football argentina meesi poster poster design
Download color palette

Argentina finally won an International Trophy after 28 years. Messi Lost 4 International Finals despite winning all of the tournament for his club Barcelona. Its a good feeling seeing him lift the trophy for the fitst time.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Bisheshwor Bhatta
Bisheshwor Bhatta

More by Bisheshwor Bhatta

View profile
    • Like