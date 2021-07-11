Annisa Wahidhatun N.A.K.

Redesign Igracias Mobile Application

Annisa Wahidhatun N.A.K.
Annisa Wahidhatun N.A.K.
  • Save
Redesign Igracias Mobile Application design app ux branding ui
Download color palette

This project was uploaded to fulfill the assignment for the Human Computer Interaction course about Heuristic Evaluation (Redesign Application Igracias Mobile)

Name : Annisa Wahidhatun N.A.K.
Student Number : 19102167

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Annisa Wahidhatun N.A.K.
Annisa Wahidhatun N.A.K.
Like