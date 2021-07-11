Anna Filou

Product Shots with Illustrations

Anna Filou
Anna Filou
  • Save
Product Shots with Illustrations 3d icons commerce ecommerce shot product photos battery charger illustrated product shot product shot e-commerce ecommerce product
Download color palette

These products are wireless chargers, but you wouldn’t be able to tell just by looking at them. To make what they are clear to viewers, I added some icons/illustrations to the product shots to create these compositions.

Icons by Icons8

Anna Filou
Anna Filou

More by Anna Filou

View profile
    • Like