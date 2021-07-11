Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sebastian Wolf

FELIVE CLOTHING - HERO SHOT

Sebastian Wolf
Sebastian Wolf
  • Save
FELIVE CLOTHING - HERO SHOT branding web creaton design webshop clothing black and white graphic design ux ui minimal webdesign hero web
Download color palette

Hero section for a clothing brand, even the gods would wear // I made usage of 12 column grid.

Follow me for more shots!
Press “L” to show some love, share your feedback below - it helps a lot.

Sebastian Wolf
Sebastian Wolf

More by Sebastian Wolf

View profile
    • Like