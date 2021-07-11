Xybix Logo Redesign

Xybix System, Inc. reached out to me for their logo redesign. Xybix is an ergonomic workstation company which has a mission to create furniture solutions to increase health and productivity. Headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, Xybix has been an industry leader in adjustable-height ergonomic dispatch consoles, command and control workstation and healthcare imaging desks since 1991.

A fluid form of the symbol reflects Xybix furniture’s adjustability and the brand's innovative aspect while it also suggests the alphabet X and Y simultaneously. A bold sans serif logotype suggests durability and modernness of their products while its all-lowercase type reinforces its symmetrically balanced form.