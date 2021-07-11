🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Attendance apps, is an attendance application for employees by using a radius distance or it can be for those who are working at home by taking selfie photos. As well as a dashboard application for monitoring employees. The design used uses a soft design, a beautiful color combination and provides a little color gradation. And apply a clean and tidy design to make it comfortable for users.
