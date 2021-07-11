Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fandy Ramadhan

Attendance Apps

Fandy Ramadhan
Fandy Ramadhan
  • Save
Attendance Apps dashboard work from home office employee attendance modern mobile elegant design uiux
Download color palette

Attendance apps, is an attendance application for employees by using a radius distance or it can be for those who are working at home by taking selfie photos. As well as a dashboard application for monitoring employees. The design used uses a soft design, a beautiful color combination and provides a little color gradation. And apply a clean and tidy design to make it comfortable for users.

Hope you guys like it :)

Please press 'L' to show some love and support :)

Would also love to hear any feedback. Thanks :)

Fandy Ramadhan
Fandy Ramadhan

More by Fandy Ramadhan

View profile
    • Like