EV Dashboard Animation

EV Dashboard Animation aftereffects 450x ather scooter speedometer dashboard ev motion graphics animation ui
Did this UI Animation for fun. This is how Ather Energy 450X Dashboard looks when you give it the Beans!!

#ui #ux #animation #dashboard #interactiondesign #uitrends #uiinspiration #automotive #ather #450x #speedometer

