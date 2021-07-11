Muskan

New Shopping Bag Label Mockup

Muskan
Muskan
  • Save
New Shopping Bag Label Mockup illustration psd design premium latest branding business mockup label bag shopping new
Download color palette

We Create Premium Resource for Graphic Designers to use it in your upcoming design projects. Mockup is always useful to create great presentation.
Mockup Available for Download
Contact us now for work
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Fiverr

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Muskan
Muskan

More by Muskan

View profile
    • Like