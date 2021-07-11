Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
James

Virgo Stout Brand & Package design

James
James
Virgo Stout Brand & Package design
Designing the branding and packaging for a beer created by each designer. I chose create Virgo Stout, a tarot card art inspired stout brand.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
James
James

