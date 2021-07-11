Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wing Cheung

Loship - App Home

Loship - App Home home super app delivery app icon ux vector design app illustration branding ui
Hi! This is my first shot on dribble
Here is an App Home for Loship meet with the mascot "LO"
An eCommerce Express Logistic option to meet Vietnamese daily fast delivery and transportation demands.
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
