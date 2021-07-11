Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tennis Match

Tennis Match
Interaction Design is not only what happens on the web or on our smartphones, what do you think of that tennis match UI Design? How could be improved? 🎾

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
