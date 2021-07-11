Nevena Katalina

Paint Logo

Nevena Katalina
Nevena Katalina
  • Save
Paint Logo sign mark symbol color scheme brand asset design minimal shape geometry illustration vector branding color paint logotype logo typography
Download color palette

New logotype work!

👉BUY MY STUFF HERE:
https://gumroad.com/nkcreativesstudio#MSxpq

Contact for freelance works
👉mail: nk.creatives.studio@gmail.com
📢 📢📢 SUBSCRIBE TO MY CHANNEL
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCixvy4XcSfosKhF09D4Ualw

Thanks for visiting this shot!
More cool stuff is coming!
Tnx for your support <3

Nevena Katalina
Nevena Katalina
Hi, I am graphic designer/illustrator. See my work👇🏻

More by Nevena Katalina

View profile
    • Like