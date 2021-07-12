Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Micah Carroll
Freelance Playground

Emoji Selector Feature Exploration

Micah Carroll
Freelance Playground
Micah Carroll for Freelance Playground
Hire Us
  • Save
Emoji Selector Feature Exploration e-commerce web application mobile ios ui web description light ui elements card avatar emoji picker widget picker profile card profile figma sketch emoji icon widget
Download color palette

Spent some time during the week working on an emoji selector feature - similar to slack and various other chat applications.

Freelance Playground
Freelance Playground
sharing our progress on the playground 😳✌️
Hire Us

More by Freelance Playground

View profile
    • Like