Sohan Bapary

LEAD COLLECTION MAILCHIMP LANDING PAGE DESIGN

Sohan Bapary
Sohan Bapary
  • Save
LEAD COLLECTION MAILCHIMP LANDING PAGE DESIGN email newsletter
Download color palette

Landing Page Design | eCommerce | MailChimp | Client's Origin: Germany
Photos: Client Provided

Landing Page Features:

◉ Responsive
◉ Professional & Business Class Design
◉ Drag and Drop Editable Functionality
◉ Brand Matching Design
◉ Clean, and Modern look
◉ Unique & Creative Graphics Contents
◉ Cross Browser Supported
◉ Html & CSS File Included

__________________________________________________________________
For more details & sample order similar work, please contact:
Email: sohanbapary365@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Sohan Bapary
Sohan Bapary

More by Sohan Bapary

View profile
    • Like