Dashboard design system web design yellow admin business financial finance uiux interface dashboard ux vector illustration typography ui app logo design branding icon
I have seen a lot of complicated dashboards so I decided to design a simple one that makes navigating through the interface more simple and user friendly.

Is this dashboard simple to use?

