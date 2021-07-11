Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gradient color generator | Colorful logo design | Tree + cursor

Gradient color generator | Colorful logo design | Tree + cursor
𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗿 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿 | 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗳𝘂𝗹 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗼 𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻 | 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗲 + 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗿.
I'm exploring the online gradient generator tool 'TreeClick. I have tried to create a concept with tree icon and cursor with gradient Colors line. I would like to hear your thoughts about this concept!

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗟 hi.logoplanner@gmail.com
𝗦𝗞𝗬𝗣𝗘 Logo Planner
Thank you

