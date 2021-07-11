Designer Syed

Job Finder App

Designer Syed
Designer Syed
  • Save
Job Finder App logo animation branding graphic design ux signin login apps applications uiux ui design ui app design web design
Download color palette

Hello Everyone ✋✋

Take a look at a new design for finding jobs. This application makes it easy for students and job seeker to find Jobs.

Hope you enjoyed it and don't forget to share your feedback of this design.
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)

Thank you !!

Have a project idea? Available for new projects:
designersyed2@gmail.com

Designer Syed
Designer Syed

More by Designer Syed

View profile
    • Like