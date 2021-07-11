Bryan Richard Keith

Shiba Inu - 251/365

Shiba Inu - 251/365
I wasn't very happy with the style of the previous two dogs so rather than commit to that and do a whole pack of dogs I wasn't thrilled with, I decided to take this in a different direction. I like this style MUCH more. Hopefully it works with other dogs and not just Shiba Inus ;p

