Udelop: UX/UI Design Agency

Mobile Banking App

Udelop: UX/UI Design Agency
Udelop: UX/UI Design Agency
Mobile Banking App mobilebanking financialapp finance uxui app design ux ui
Here’s the UI Design of a financial app we recently worked on 💳

In the main page of this mobile banking app users are able to have a quick overview of their monthly/daily spendings and saving in top categories such as, work, home and fun.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Udelop: UX/UI Design Agency
Udelop: UX/UI Design Agency

