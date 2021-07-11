tarun jindal

Daily UI 010 : Share Button UI

tarun jindal
tarun jindal
  • Save
Daily UI 010 : Share Button UI ui design
Download color palette

Sorry for the extreme noise, would be better at uploading gifs next time for sure :p

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
tarun jindal
tarun jindal

More by tarun jindal

View profile
    • Like