Hannah Smith

Frida Beauty Collective Bandana

Frida Beauty Collective Bandana facial lashes scissors type print design desert femme cowgirl studio salon southwestern western collective beauty fort worth symmetry illustration illustrator bandana design bandana
A very fun bandana design for a Fort Worth based beauty studio.

This is part of a big set of merch designs I just finished up for Frida Beauty Collective !

Designer, Illustrator + just happy to be here.
