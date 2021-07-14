The Flora | Visual Experiment

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone 👋,
Glad to present you with a shot of a visual experiment made in Cinema 4D.
What do you think about it?
Let me know your thoughts in the comments 🖤
Want something like that? Write me on
📩 ivngbv@gmail.com