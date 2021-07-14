Normform

0135

Normform
Normform
  • Save
0135 background pattern freebie artwork geometric abstract vector
Download color palette

Brutalist design-inspired vector artwork made with pure geometric shapes and techno elements and a duotone color palette.

The artwork image is available for free for personal and commercial use on our website: https://normform.art/0135

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Normform
Normform
Let's generate some awesome patterns with us ✴️

More by Normform

View profile
    • Like